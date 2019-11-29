Tottenham Hotspur v Bournemouth

Tottenham's new head coach Jose Mourinho has won his opening two matches in charge

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham have confirmed defender Ben Davies will be out for an "extended period" because of the ankle injury he suffered against West Ham.

Captain Hugo Lloris remains on the sidelines with his elbow injury.

Bournemouth's Josh King is again absent due to a hamstring problem, while Ryan Fraser is a doubt with a dead leg.

Simon Francis and Philip Billing are both suspended, but Dominic Solanke has been given the all-clear after a scan on his hamstring.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@ConorMcNamaraIE: Eleven goals at either end in two games. Jose Mourinho's N17 initiation has been lively.

If your glass from the Tottenham in-house stadium microbrewery is half-full: Spurs are through to the Champions League knockout stages with a game to spare and Harry Kane is keeping up his average of a goal per game for club and country this season.

If your glass is half-empty: The defensive frailties are still there; Tottenham have not yet won back-to-back games in the Premier League this season and Bournemouth beat Spurs the last time these sides met.

Just as well those Tottenham beer glasses fill from the bottom.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe on being linked to West Ham and Everton: "I shelter myself away from any kind of news that doesn't influence the team I'm preparing to play.

"I always say if I'm linked, or my players are linked, with other clubs then that has to be flattering, it has to be viewed as a good thing.

"But I spend no time focusing on those things. All week has been preparing for Tottenham."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Jose's back: played two and won two, and I can see Tottenham's revival continuing this weekend.

I can't recall Bournemouth going to too many of the top six and getting a result so I think Tottenham will win this one.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham have won all four of their Premier League home games against Bournemouth by an aggregate score of 13-0.

The top-flight record for most away fixtures versus the same opponent without ever scoring is five, set by Cardiff (at Leeds), Bolton and Derby (both at Luton).

The most recent meeting, in May, ended with Bournemouth earning their first league win over Spurs at the eighth attempt.

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs are aiming for back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time this season.

They have kept just one clean sheet this season, the fewest of any top-flight side. The last time they had only one clean sheet after the opening 13 league games of a campaign was in 2012-13.

Only West Ham and Norwich have faced more shots on target in the Premier League this season than Spurs. Their tally of 76 equates to 5.8 shots on target per game, Tottenham's highest in a Premier League season since such statistics were first recorded in 2002-03.

The only managers or head coaches to win their opening two Premier League matches in charge of Tottenham were Glenn Hoddle and Mauricio Pochettino.

