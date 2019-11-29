Chelsea v West Ham United

West Ham goalkeeper Roberto has conceded nine goals in his last three appearances

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea will assess striker Tammy Abraham, who was forced off at Valencia with what is thought to be a bruised hip.

Antonio Rudiger and Ross Barkley are back in training following lay-offs, while Callum Hudson-Odoi will also be monitored after a hamstring injury.

West Ham's Issa Diop is banned after accumulating five cautions, while Jack Wilshere and Manuel Lanzini remain out.

Third-choice goalkeeper David Martin could make his Premier League debut.

Regular number one Lukasz Fabianski is still injured, and understudy Roberto has made several errors recently.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Mark_Scott_: While Frank Lampard is exceeding expectations at Chelsea, his opposite number is falling well short of what West Ham were aiming for this season.

And while Manuel Pellegrini says "he never discusses the future with the club's owners", a difficult chat will surely be incoming if their poor run continues much longer.

Pellegrini is not the only Hammer in the spotlight though, with under-fire keeper Roberto in danger of the chop following his shaky showings.

Lampard's main selection issue revolves around the fitness of Tammy Abraham after a midweek hip injury, while his other concern will be making things a lot tighter at the back than they were in Valencia.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini: "Our best starting XI, in all the positions, will start the next game.

"Of course it's not a comfortable position [for goalkeeper Roberto]. He knows exactly about his performance, he has a career behind him, he has been a very good player in big teams so of course he cannot be happy in the moment, but it is what has happened and he must try to improve."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

West Ham are a worry. I thought this would be a season they would not be so inconsistent, with better players in the squad.

Obviously there have been injuries, but Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini is under pressure and there is a real chance they could slip into the bottom three. Chelsea are in good form and I can see them just winning this.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v rugby star Sonny Bill Williams

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea are unbeaten in 13 league games at home to West Ham since a 3-2 defeat in September 2002 (W9, D4).

The Hammers have won just one of their last seven league matches against the Blues (D3, L3), with that coming under David Moyes in December 2017.

Chelsea

Chelsea could win four consecutive home league games without conceding for the first time since a five-game streak from November 2014 to January 2015.

This will be the Blues' 250th Premier League game against London opposition (W128, D67, L54).

Their 1.8 points-per-game ratio in London derbies is the best in the competition's history.

They have opened the scoring in 11 Premier League matches this season, more than any other side.

Fewer than a third of Chelsea's Premier League goals under Frank Lampard have been scored at home (nine of 28).

Lampard won 13 of 19 Premier League games as a player against his former club West Ham, scoring seven times.

West Ham United