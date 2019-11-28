Newcastle United v Manchester City

Fabian Schar was an unused substitute against Aston Villa on Monday night on his return from a knee injury

TEAM NEWS

Fit-again Newcastle defender Fabian Schar could make his first appearance in six weeks, while Florian Lejeune is also available after injury.

Matt Ritchie will not return until January after having a second operation on the ankle he injured in August.

There will be at least one change for Manchester City from the side that beat Chelsea, with Sergio Aguero ruled out by a thigh injury.

Oleksandr Zinchenko, Aymeric Laporte and Leroy Sane are long-term absentees.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: 'Crisis'. An over and wrongly used word in football that we need to apply some relative reality to.

Granted, Newcastle have always got some form of one going on, but I wouldn't say they're even close in on-field terms.

Yes, the forwards' lack of goals is at least a worry, but one day Miguel Almiron will score - and when he does I'm selling t-shirts.

It's the sort of season where this might be that day.

Meanwhile, City 'struggle along' nine points behind Liverpool, having progressed in the Champions League and received a £389m investment boost this week.

They lost this fixture last season. If they do so again it would be a... problem.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle are vying to secure back-to-back Premier League victories over Manchester City for the first time since November 2003. They ended a 22-match winless run in this fixture with a 2-1 victory at St James' Park in January.

Newcastle United

Newcastle are unbeaten in five home league games since losing to Arsenal on the opening weekend (W2, D3).

Only Leicester have conceded fewer home goals in the Premier League this season than Newcastle's four.

The last time they beat both Manchester sides at home in the same top-flight season was in 1986-87.

Miguel Almiron has had 22 shots without scoring in the Premier League this season, more than any other player. The January signing is yet to score his first goal or provide his first assist in the division.

Newcastle's attacking trio of Joelinton, Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin have only registered a single goal and assist in 45 Premier League appearances between them.

Manchester City