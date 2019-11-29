Southampton v Watford

Southampton's Sofiane Boufal has hurt his toe by running into a kitchen table

TEAM NEWS

Southampton midfielder Sofiane Boufal is expected to miss Saturday's game after stubbing his big toe on the kitchen table at home.

Stuart Armstrong has been ruled out because of a hamstring problem but Jannik Vestergaard is in contention following illness.

Craig Dawson is Watford's latest defensive casualty, having needed stitches in a head wound last weekend.

Roberto Pereyra has overcome a thigh strain but might not start.

Christian Kabasele, Daryl Janmaat, Sebastian Prodl, Tom Cleverley, Danny Welbeck and Daniel Bachmann remain out.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@robyniocowen: There's no glossing over it, this is a massive game for the clubs involved and their respective managers.

Although Watford have won more recently than Southampton, the mood coming into this encounter couldn't be more different from their previous fixtures. Southampton should have collected three points from their game at Arsenal, their profligacy in front of goal their downfall.

Meanwhile, Watford were well beaten by Burnley at Vicarage Road, a big setback following their first win of the season at Norwich.

It seems neither Quique Sanchez Flores nor Ralph Hasenhuttl are under immediate threat - if we have a winner at St Mary's, that could change quickly.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl: "I think every period is important, but this one now against teams around us is very, very important - they are all 'six-point games'. Wins are massive and losing is also massive.

"It has not been an easy season so far, we had a difficult start, but there is a lot of belief in what we are doing and this gives us the energy to get points as soon as possible."

Watford head coach Quique Sanchez Flores: "The situation of the team means it is a more significant match for us, Every single weekend, there are a lot of managers under pressure, it is normal. When we accept the challenge to lead teams, we accept the pressure and the responsibility that comes with the job.

"I think we are making a big mistake talking about me and about my job, my position. You are talking about the happiness of a lot of people. The happiness of the fans, the future of the club, the future of the squad, [we should be] talking about that."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Southampton got that draw at Arsenal which actually should have been a win, so I think they might have the confidence to get the better of Watford.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton are winless in their past three Premier League home games against Watford (D2, L1).

The last three top-flight encounters have finished level, with Watford coming from behind to draw each time.

Watford have won only two of the 17 most recent top-flight meetings (D8, L7).

Southampton

Saints could become the first team in English top-flight history to fail to win any of their opening seven home league games in consecutive seasons.

They have lost four successive top-flight home matches, one shy of the club record set in 1998.

Southampton could equal their longest Premier League winless run at home: nine matches from December 2017 to April 2018.

The only side ever to have conceded more goals than Southampton's 21 in the opening six top-flight home fixtures of a season is Blackpool, in 1930-31.

Saints have won only two of their past 18 league fixtures, and earned two points from eight games.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side have conceded a league-high 31 goals, including 25 in the last eight matches.

Their first-half record is also the worst in the division, outscoring their opponents only once and trailing in seven games.

Danny Ings has scored 46% of Southampton's league goals this season, including five of their last seven. No player has scored a higher share of their team's goals in the division this term.

