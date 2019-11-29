Brentford v Luton Town
Line-ups
Brentford
- 1Raya
- 22Dalsgaard
- 18Jansson
- 5Pinnock
- 3Henry
- 8Jensen
- 6Nørgaard
- 14Dasilva
- 19Mbeumo
- 11Watkins
- 10Benrahma
Substitutes
- 2Thompson
- 12Mokotjo
- 28Daniels
- 29Bech Sørensen
- 31Zamburek
- 34Oksanen
- 35Rasmussen
Luton
- 36Shea
- 26Bree
- 6Pearson
- 5Bradley
- 3Potts
- 17Mpanzu
- 11Shinnie
- 4Tunnicliffe
- 24Brown
- 19Collins
- 14Cornick
Substitutes
- 7McManaman
- 12Sluga
- 22Bolton
- 23Galloway
- 25LuaLua
- 28Jones
- 29Butterfield
- Referee:
- Tony Harrington
Brentford remain without suspended Julian Jeanvier for the visit of Luton with Ethan Pinnock and Pontus Jansson set to continue as centre-backs.
Bees manager Thomas Frank may well hand starts to Josh Dasilva and Bryan Mbuemo after defeat at Blackburn on Wednesday.
Luton manager Graeme Jones will likely name an unchanged starting line-up after recording a much-needed victory on Tuesday night against Charlton.
Striker Danny Hylton (knee) is the Hatters only long-term injury absentee.
Match facts
- Brentford are unbeaten in their past eight league games against Luton Town at Griffin Park (W5 D3 L0), since a 2-1 loss in September 1992.
- Luton have lost five of their past seven matches against Brentford in league competition (W2), losing the last two. Indeed, the Hatters have never lost three in a row versus the Bees.
- Following their 1-0 victory against Reading in their last home league game, Brentford will be looking to pick up back-to-back Championship victories at Griffin Park for the first time this season.
- Luton have won just three of their past 54 away league visits to London in the top-two tiers of English football, losing each of their past six in a row stretching back to 2005.
- Ollie Watkins (11 goals) has scored 50% of Brentford's league goals this season (11/22) - no player has scored a higher percentage of their side's goals in the Championship this campaign.
- 11 of Luton's last 12 Championship goals have been scored in the second half of games - indeed, Pelly Ruddock's 19th-minute strike against Charlton last time out, is the only first-half goal the Hatters have scored in their last nine games.