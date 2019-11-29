Championship
Barnsley15:00Hull
Venue: Oakwell

Barnsley v Hull City

Gerhard Struber
Gerhard Struber has seen Barnsley lose his first two games in charge
Follow live text coverage of Saturday's EFL action from 12:15 GMT

Gerhard Struber takes charge of Barnsley in a home game for the first time as he aims to end an 18-match winless run dating back to August.

Aapo Halme will have a head injury assessed, but Kenny Dougall, Cameron McGeehan, Patrick Schmidt and Toby Sibbick could all come into the side.

Hull boss Grant McCann could name an unchanged team after the 4-0 midweek win against high-flying Preston.

Leonardo Da Silva Lopes was injured in midweek and will be assessed.

Match facts

  • Barnsley have picked up just two league victories in their last 10 clashes with Hull City, with both wins arriving at Oakwell (W2 D2 L6).
  • Hull City will be searching for back-to-back away league wins at Barnsley for the first time since January 1989.
  • Barnsley's three league Yorkshire derbies this season have all ended in defeat, against Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds and Huddersfield.
  • Hull have won four of their last six league games (D1 L1), as many victories as in their previous 18 Championship matches (W4 D6 L8).
  • Each of the last 10 sides to have won nine or fewer points after 18 league games of a season in the second tier have been relegated (Barnsley currently on nine points from 18 games), with Plymouth in 1963-64 (9 points after 18 games) the last side to avoid the drop from such a position.
  • Hull's Jarrod Bowen has been involved in more Championship goals than any other player in the competition this season (16 - 12 goals and 4 assists), scoring or assisting on average every 101 minutes this campaign.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 30th November 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom18116135191639
2Leeds18114324101437
3Fulham1895429181132
4Nottm Forest1795324131132
5Preston189453122931
6Swansea188642318530
7Bristol City187832625129
8Brentford188372214827
9Hull187562923626
10Sheff Wed187562317626
11Cardiff186752625125
12Millwall186752224-225
13Blackburn187382426-224
14Derby186661924-524
15Birmingham187381823-524
16QPR187382736-924
17Charlton186572523223
18Reading175391922-318
19Huddersfield184682026-618
20Middlesbrough183871623-717
21Luton1852112533-817
22Wigan1844101628-1216
23Stoke1842121931-1214
24Barnsley1816111837-199
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you