Tom Lockyer (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Charlton Athletic v Sheffield Wednesday
Line-ups
Charlton
- 1PhillipsBooked at 81mins
- 2Matthews
- 5LockyerBooked at 89mins
- 23Sarr
- 45Doughty
- 4Oshilaja
- 15Pratley
- 19MorganSubstituted forVenningsat 61'minutes
- 29OztumerSubstituted forDavisonat 81'minutes
- 17Bonne
- 14Leko
Substitutes
- 6Pearce
- 20Solly
- 31Harness
- 44Davison
- 46Vennings
Sheff Wed
- 25Dawson
- 22Odubajo
- 27Iorfa
- 15Lees
- 3Fox
- 7K HarrisSubstituted forReachat 81'minutes
- 23HutchinsonBooked at 38minsSubstituted forLuongoat 77'minutes
- 10Bannan
- 45ForestieriSubstituted forMurphyat 45'minutes
- 9Fletcher
- 17NuhiuBooked at 84mins
Substitutes
- 5Lee
- 8Pelupessy
- 11Winnall
- 14Murphy
- 20Reach
- 21Luongo
- 36Jones
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
- Attendance:
- 18,338
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away7
- Corners
- Home1
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10
Live Text
Booking
Foul by Tom Lockyer (Charlton Athletic).
Moses Odubajo (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Adam Matthews (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Adedeji Oshilaja (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Macauley Bonne.
Booking
Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card.
James Vennings (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday).
Attempt missed. Jonathan Leko (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Josh Davison.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Josh Davison replaces Erhun Oztumer.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Adam Reach replaces Kadeem Harris.
Booking
Dillon Phillips (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Charlton Athletic 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2. Steven Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty conceded by Erhun Oztumer (Charlton Athletic) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Sheffield Wednesday. Jacob Murphy draws a foul in the penalty area.
Foul by Alfie Doughty (Charlton Athletic).
Jacob Murphy (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Massimo Luongo replaces Sam Hutchinson.
Erhun Oztumer (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sam Hutchinson (Sheffield Wednesday).
Attempt missed. Kadeem Harris (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Barry Bannan.
Adedeji Oshilaja (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday).
Erhun Oztumer (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Moses Odubajo (Sheffield Wednesday).
Attempt missed. Steven Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jacob Murphy with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Dillon Phillips.
Attempt saved. Kadeem Harris (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Barry Bannan.
Jonathan Leko (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Morgan Fox (Sheffield Wednesday).
Attempt missed. Sam Hutchinson (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Erhun Oztumer (Charlton Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alfie Doughty.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. James Vennings replaces Albie Morgan.
Attempt blocked. Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kadeem Harris.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Erhun Oztumer.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Jonathan Leko.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Macauley Bonne.
Attempt missed. Moses Odubajo (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jacob Murphy.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Dillon Phillips.
Attempt saved. Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Kadeem Harris.
Injury-hit Charlton will be without Conor Gallagher as he serves a one-match ban against Sheffield Wednesday.
Josh Cullen, Adedeji Oshilaja and Lyle Taylor are still out, so youngsters Albie Morgan and Alfie Doughty may again feature in the Addicks' first game since a takeover was announced.
Liam Palmer is still banned for the Owls while Julian Borner is suspended after getting a fifth yellow card.
Cameron Dawson could again deputise for injured goalkeeper Keiren Westwood.
Charlton fans will get their first chance to see the side since controversial owner Roland Duchatelet agreed to sell the club to East Street Investments on Friday.
Addicks fans had held a series of protests against Belgian Duchatelet who had been trying to sell since 2017.
Tahnoon Nimer and Jonathan Heller - chairman and CEO of Abu Dhabi Business Development - join as directors, with Matt Southall becoming club chairman.
Match facts
- Charlton Athletic will be looking to win consecutive home league games against Sheffield Wednesday for the first time since October 1988 at Selhurst Park.
- Wednesday's 3-0 victory in their last meeting with Charlton in March 2016 ended a six-match winless run against the Addicks in all competitions.
- Charlton are winless in their last six league games. They last went longer without a league victory in a run of eight League One games between November 2017 and January 2018.
- The Owls have won just one point from their last seven league visits to London, having failed to score in each of their last four visits to the capital.
- Charlton have lost more points from winning positions (15) than any other Championship side in 2019-20. They scored the opening goal in both their last two games (against Cardiff and Luton), but failed to win either game.
- Each of Wednesday's last six away league defeats have been by a one-goal margin. They lost 2-1 in both their last two away games, at Blackburn and West Brom.