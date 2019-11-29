Championship
Birmingham15:00Millwall
Venue: St. Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium

Birmingham City v Millwall

Birmingham City captain Harlee Dean
Harlee Dean was sent off against Cardiff City earlier this month
Follow live text coverage of Saturday's EFL action from 12:15 GMT

Birmingham captain Harlee Dean returns from a three-match suspension and is expected to go straight into the side to face Millwall at St Andrews.

But forward Alvaro Gimenez is banned for one match having received his fifth booking against Sheffield Wednesday.

Milwall striker Matt Smith will be pushing for a starting place having come off the bench to score in the midweek draw against Wigan.

Smith has netted in two of his past three appearances as a substitute.

Match facts

  • Birmingham City have lost four of their past five league matches against Millwall (W1), failing to score in each defeat.
  • Millwall have won three consecutive away games against Birmingham in league competition - their longest such winning run versus the Blues.
  • Birmingham are winless since a 2-1 victory against Luton in October (P4 D2 L2 since), drawing each of their past two Championship games 1-1.
  • Millwall have won two of their past three league games (D1), as many victories as in their previous 12 Championship encounters (D5 L5).
  • Seven of Birmingham's 10 goals scored at St Andrews in the Championship this season have been headed (70%), including each of the last four.
  • Former Birmingham City manager and current Millwall boss Gary Rowett has lost his past two matches against the Blues (both with Stoke), with his side failing to score in each defeat.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 30th November 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom18116135191639
2Leeds18114324101437
3Fulham1895429181132
4Nottm Forest1795324131132
5Preston189453122931
6Swansea188642318530
7Bristol City187832625129
8Brentford188372214827
9Hull187562923626
10Sheff Wed187562317626
11Cardiff186752625125
12Millwall186752224-225
13Blackburn187382426-224
14Derby186661924-524
15Birmingham187381823-524
16QPR187382736-924
17Charlton186572523223
18Reading175391922-318
19Huddersfield184682026-618
20Middlesbrough183871623-717
21Luton1852112533-817
22Wigan1844101628-1216
23Stoke1842121931-1214
24Barnsley1816111837-199
View full Championship table

