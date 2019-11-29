Championship
Nottm Forest15:00Cardiff
Venue: The City Ground, England

Nottingham Forest v Cardiff City

Brice Samba
Brice Samba has kept eight clean sheets in 15 appearances for Nottingham Forest since arriving in the summer
Follow live text coverage of Saturday's EFL action from 12:15 GMT

Line-ups

Nottm Forest

  • 30Samba
  • 11Cash
  • 3Figueiredo
  • 4Worrall
  • 18Robinson
  • 8Watson
  • 28Silva
  • 23Lolley
  • 10Carvalho
  • 19Ameobi
  • 7Grabban

Substitutes

  • 12Smith
  • 13Bostock
  • 14Mir
  • 17Semedo
  • 20Dawson
  • 36Chema
  • 37Adomah

Cardiff

  • 1Etheridge
  • 2Peltier
  • 16Nelson
  • 5Flint
  • 3Bennett
  • 15Pack
  • 7Bacuna
  • 19Mendez-Laing
  • 17Tomlin
  • 33Hoilett
  • 24Madine

Substitutes

  • 4Morrison
  • 6Vaulks
  • 11Murphy
  • 12Smithies
  • 13Paterson
  • 23Ward
  • 32Coxe
Referee:
Robert Jones

Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi has said Brice Samba is available for selection against Cardiff despite the goalkeeper appearing to struggle with a shoulder injury against QPR in midweek.

Ryan Yates remains suspended and Forest are also likely to be without the recovering Yuri Ribeiro and Samba Sow,

Cardiff will check on the fitness of Callum Paterson after a knock saw him start on the bench against Stoke.

Robert Glatzel is also nearing a return after four games out.

Match facts

  • Nottingham Forest have won only once in their past 12 league games against Cardiff City (W1 D1 L10), failing to win any of the last nine (D1 L8).
  • Cardiff City have won each of their last four away league games versus Nottingham Forest - they have never won five consecutive away games against an opponent in the EFL.
  • Nottingham Forest have kept three consecutive clean sheets (W2 D1), last going longer without conceding in the Championship in February 2016 (a run of four).
  • Cardiff have failed to win any of their opening nine away league games in back-to-back seasons. However, their first away victory last season came in their 10th such game, beating Leicester City 1-0 at the King Power.
  • Since the start of last season, only four players have scored more Championship goals than Nottingham Forrest's Lewis Grabban (24).
  • Cardiff's Robert Glatzel has committed 23 fouls in the Championship this season without receiving a single booking - only Middlesbrough's Britt Assombalonga (33) has conceded more fouls in the competition in 2019-20 without receiving a card.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom18116135191639
2Leeds18114324101437
3Fulham19105431191235
4Nottm Forest1795324131132
5Preston189453122931
6Swansea198652420430
7Sheff Wed198562618829
8Bristol City187832625129
9Brentford188372214827
10Hull187562923626
11Cardiff186752625125
12Millwall186752224-225
13Blackburn187382426-224
14Derby186661924-524
15Birmingham187381823-524
16QPR187382736-924
17Charlton196582626023
18Reading175391922-318
19Huddersfield184682026-618
20Middlesbrough183871623-717
21Luton1852112533-817
22Wigan1844101628-1216
23Stoke1842121931-1214
24Barnsley1816111837-199
View full Championship table

