Bristol City v Huddersfield Town

Niclas Eliasson is Bristol City's leading assist maker in 2019-20, despite starting just three Championship games

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson is likely to make changes following the 4-1 loss at West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday.

Winger Niclas Eliasson and forward Famara Diedhiou are both pushing for starts, but Callum O'Dowda could miss out with a dead leg.

Huddersfield Town will be without suspended midfielder Trevoh Chalobah after his red card in the draw with Swansea City on Tuesday.

But right-back Danny Simpson is nearing a return following a hip problem.

Match facts