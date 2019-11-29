Stoke City v Blackburn Rovers
Line-ups
Stoke
- 1Butland
- 12Carter-Vickers
- 6Batth
- 15Martins Indi
- 3Ward
- 4Allen
- 38Woods
- 22Clucas
- 7Ince
- 9Vokes
- 11McClean
Substitutes
- 2Edwards
- 18Diouf
- 19Gregory
- 20Hogan
- 25Powell
- 27B Ndiaye
- 32Federici
Blackburn
- 1Walton
- 2Nyambe
- 26Lenihan
- 24Adarabioyo
- 19Downing
- 27Travis
- 29Evans
- 8Rothwell
- 23Dack
- 7Armstrong
- 10Graham
Substitutes
- 4Johnson
- 9Gallagher
- 13Leutwiler
- 17Bell
- 20Brereton
- 22Holtby
- 31Bennett
- Referee:
- Kevin Friend
Stoke City boss Michael O'Neill is unlikely to ring the changes for the game against Blackburn, despite their midweek defeat by Cardiff.
Tom Edwards could return for the Potters at right-back after he was replaced by Cameron Carter-Vickers.
Rovers boss Tony Mowbray will assess the fitness of Sam Gallagher and Derrick Williams for the trip.
Danny Graham could start up front for the visitors after his return from an ankle injury.
Match facts
- Stoke have lost just once in their last nine league games versus Blackburn, winning on seven occasions in this run (W7 D1 L1).
- Blackburn won this exact fixture last season, 3-2 back in September 2018 - they last won consecutive league games at Stoke in April 1990 at the Victoria Ground.
- Stoke have lost more Championship games this season (12) than any other side.
- Blackburn have lost each of their last four away Championship games, last losing five on the bounce away from home in the EFL in April 2013 (a run of six).
- At home, Stoke have won two of their last three league games (L1), as many victories as in their previous 17 Championship matches at the Bet365 stadium (D7 L8).
- Since making his Blackburn debut in August 2017, Bradley Dack has been directly involved in 57 league goals for Rovers (41 goals and 16 assists), at least 15 more than any other player for the club during this period.