Championship
Derby15:00QPR
Venue: Pride Park Stadium

Derby County v Queens Park Rangers

Wayne Rooney
Wayne Rooney is not eligible to play for Derby until Janaury
Follow live text coverage of Saturday's EFL action from 12:15 GMT

Wayne Rooney takes his place on Derby's bench for the first time on Saturday as part of Phillip Cocu's coaching team.

Rooney is still not eligible to play for the club and will watch on as the Rams, who lost Graeme Shinnie and Mason Bennett to injury this week, look for a sixth straight win at Pride Park.

QPR are without Lee Wallace following his red card in Wednesday's 4-0 defeat by Nottingham Forest.

Yoann Barbet remains an injury doubt for the visitors.

Match facts

  • Derby County are unbeaten in their past six home matches against QPR (W5 D1), winning the past five in a row. Their last home defeat against the R's came back in October 2009, losing 2-4.
  • Since their Championship play-off final victory against Derby in May 2014, Queens Park Rangers have won just one of their past eight games against the Rams (W1D2 L5).
  • Derby have won five consecutive league games at Pride Park, keeping clean sheets in each of their last four - the Rams last won six in a row on home soil in the EFL between March-August 2014 (a run of seven).
  • QPR have picked up just two points from the past 18 on offer in the Championship (P6 W0 D2 L4) - indeed, they have conceded 36 goals this season last conceding more at this stage of a league campaign in 1968-69 (42 goals), finishing bottom of the top-flight that season.
  • Eleven of QPR's 24 points in the Championship this season have been won from losing positions - only West Brom (16) have won more from games in which they've been behind.
  • Each of Tom Lawrence's past three Championship goals for Derby have come at Pride back. Prior to this run, each of his previous five goals had come on the road.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom18116135191639
2Leeds18114324101437
3Fulham19105431181335
4Nottm Forest1795324131132
5Preston189453122931
6Swansea198652320330
7Bristol City187832625129
8Brentford188372214827
9Hull187562923626
10Sheff Wed187562317626
11Cardiff186752625125
12Millwall186752224-225
13Blackburn187382426-224
14Derby186661924-524
15Birmingham187381823-524
16QPR187382736-924
17Charlton186572523223
18Reading175391922-318
19Huddersfield184682026-618
20Middlesbrough183871623-717
21Luton1852112533-817
22Wigan1844101628-1216
23Stoke1842121931-1214
24Barnsley1816111837-199
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you