Derby County v Queens Park Rangers
Wayne Rooney takes his place on Derby's bench for the first time on Saturday as part of Phillip Cocu's coaching team.
Rooney is still not eligible to play for the club and will watch on as the Rams, who lost Graeme Shinnie and Mason Bennett to injury this week, look for a sixth straight win at Pride Park.
QPR are without Lee Wallace following his red card in Wednesday's 4-0 defeat by Nottingham Forest.
Yoann Barbet remains an injury doubt for the visitors.
Match facts
- Derby County are unbeaten in their past six home matches against QPR (W5 D1), winning the past five in a row. Their last home defeat against the R's came back in October 2009, losing 2-4.
- Since their Championship play-off final victory against Derby in May 2014, Queens Park Rangers have won just one of their past eight games against the Rams (W1D2 L5).
- Derby have won five consecutive league games at Pride Park, keeping clean sheets in each of their last four - the Rams last won six in a row on home soil in the EFL between March-August 2014 (a run of seven).
- QPR have picked up just two points from the past 18 on offer in the Championship (P6 W0 D2 L4) - indeed, they have conceded 36 goals this season last conceding more at this stage of a league campaign in 1968-69 (42 goals), finishing bottom of the top-flight that season.
- Eleven of QPR's 24 points in the Championship this season have been won from losing positions - only West Brom (16) have won more from games in which they've been behind.
- Each of Tom Lawrence's past three Championship goals for Derby have come at Pride back. Prior to this run, each of his previous five goals had come on the road.