Wigan Athletic v Reading
Wigan Athletic will have Cedric Kipre available when they welcome fellow Championship strugglers Reading to the DW Stadium on Saturday.
Kipre came off the bench in the Latics' midweek draw against Millwall following suspension.
Reading can choose between Andy Yiadom and Chris Gunter at right-back for the trip to the north west.
Yiadom returns from suspension, while Gunter made his first appearance this season in the defeat by Leeds.
Match facts
- Wigan are without a win in their last four league meetings with Reading (D1 L3), since a 1-0 away triumph back in February 2015.
- Reading are unbeaten in each of their last three away league visits to Wigan (W1 D2), after losing four of the previous five (D1).
- Since beating Nottingham Forest 1-0 in October, Wigan have failed to win any of their six Championship games (D2 L4), conceding 2+ goals in each of their last five matches,
- Reading have won just one of their last 13 away Championship games (D6 L6), a 2-0 victory at Huddersfield back in August (P5 W0 D2 L3 since on the road).
- Wigan's Cheyenne Dunkley is the top scoring Championship defender this season (5) - he has netted three more than any other player for the Latics in the competition in 2019-20.
- Reading's John Swift has created more chances than any other Championship player this season (54), with six of them being converted.