Saturday's gossip column: Haaland, Bale, Giroud, Eriksen, Suarez, Shaqiri

Manchester United, Arsenal and several of Europe's top clubs could be dealt a blow in the summer because RB Leipzig will have the chance to sign 19-year-old Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Braut Haaland for only £25.7m. (Sport Bild, via Sun)

Manchester United remain Gareth Bale's best option of a Premier League return with the 30-year-old Wales international's future at Real Madrid uncertain. (Talksport)

Crystal Palace want to sign Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud, 33, but the France international's wage demands could prevent a deal being agreed. (Express)

Midfielder Christian Eriksen, 27, could still be set for the exit at Tottenham, despite the arrival of Jose Mourinho in north London. (Mail)

Roman Abramovich has ruled out any possibility of selling Chelsea, with friends insisting his love affair with the club has been reignited by Frank Lampard's revolution. (Telegraph)

Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez, 32, has admitted that a potential move to Major League Soccer is a "nice possibility". (ESPN)

Bayern Munich are prepared to open talks with Mauricio Pochettino, 47, after he was sacked by Tottenham Hotspur this week. (Metro)

Frank Lampard insists that he will never follow Jose Mourinho's example and manage Chelsea's London rivals Tottenham Hotspur. (Times)

Toby Alderweireld, 30, could consider making a U-turn over his Tottenham future after the arrival of Jose Mourinho as manager. (Telegraph)

Xherdan Shaqiri has been told he has a future at Liverpool - and the playmaker, 28, can expect to play a key role over the coming weeks. (Liverpool Echo)

French striker Karim Benzema, 31, is considering a two-year contract extension offer from Real Madrid.(ESPN)

Real's Belgian forward Eden Hazard, 28, has revealed Paris St-Germain made previous attempts to sign him, however he would only return to France to play for former club Lille. (L'Equipe - in French)

Borussia Dortmund want to sign Juventus' 25-year-old German midfielder Emre Can. (Bild - in German)

Manchester United can expect a payment of over £850,000 from Juventus by the end of the season due to a condition as part of 34-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo's move to the Italian giants last summer. (Mirror)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer laughed off rumours of Nemanja Matic joining Tottenham Hotspur after the Manchester United midfielder, 31, responded on social media to a post that tipped him for a reunion with Jose Mourinho. (Metro)