Turkish Super Lig
Galatasaray0Istanbul Basaksehir0

Galatasaray v Istanbul Basaksehir

Line-ups

Galatasaray

  • 34Kocuk
  • 15Donk
  • 5Calik
  • 45do Nascimento Teixeira
  • 22Ferreira Filho
  • 89Feghouli
  • 99Lemina
  • 19Bayram
  • 3Tasdemir
  • 7BüyükBooked at 39mins
  • 11BabelBooked at 3mins

Substitutes

  • 6Seri
  • 8Inan
  • 10Belhanda
  • 12Sen
  • 21Durmaz
  • 40Bayram
  • 48Antalyali
  • 55Nagatomo
  • 92Nzonzi
  • 97Mor

Istanbul Basaksehir

  • 34Günok
  • 80de Souza Paula Júnior
  • 26dos Santos Rodrigues
  • 6Epureanu
  • 3Clichy
  • 5Topal
  • 7Visca
  • 44Okechukwu
  • 21TekdemirBooked at 39mins
  • 17KahveciBooked at 37mins
  • 27Crivelli

Substitutes

  • 1Babacan
  • 9Gulbrandsen
  • 10Turan
  • 11Elia
  • 19Ba
  • 23Behich
  • 24Vieira Silva
  • 41Özcan
  • 70de Souza
  • 88Inler
Referee:
Yasar Kemal Ugurlu

Match Stats

Home TeamGalatasarayAway TeamIstanbul Basaksehir
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home8
Away5
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away8

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sivasspor116322011921
2Fenerbahçe116232112920
3Istanbul Basaksehir125521813520
4Galatasaray12552139420
5Trabzonspor115422013719
6Alanyaspor115421912719
7Yeni Malatyaspor1153325131218
8Besiktas115331413118
9Gaziantep114341621-515
10Caykur Rizespor114251118-714
11Göztepe S.K.113441012-213
12Konyaspor113441216-413
13Kasimpasa S.K.113351618-212
14Denizlispor11326913-411
15Antalyaspor113261120-911
16Gençlerbirligi112451516-110
17Ankaragücü11236817-99
18Kayserispor111461021-117
View full Turkish Super Lig table

