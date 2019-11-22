Levante v Mallorca
-
- From the section European Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Barcelona
|12
|8
|1
|3
|33
|15
|18
|25
|2
|Real Madrid
|12
|7
|4
|1
|25
|9
|16
|25
|3
|Atl Madrid
|13
|6
|6
|1
|15
|8
|7
|24
|4
|Sevilla
|13
|7
|3
|3
|17
|14
|3
|24
|5
|Real Sociedad
|13
|7
|2
|4
|21
|14
|7
|23
|6
|Ath Bilbao
|13
|5
|5
|3
|13
|8
|5
|20
|7
|Getafe
|13
|5
|5
|3
|18
|15
|3
|20
|8
|Granada
|13
|6
|2
|5
|19
|17
|2
|20
|9
|Valencia
|13
|5
|5
|3
|19
|18
|1
|20
|10
|Osasuna
|13
|4
|7
|2
|16
|13
|3
|19
|11
|Villarreal
|13
|5
|3
|5
|26
|19
|7
|18
|12
|Levante
|13
|5
|2
|6
|16
|16
|0
|17
|13
|Real Valladolid
|13
|4
|5
|4
|14
|17
|-3
|17
|14
|Alavés
|13
|4
|3
|6
|14
|18
|-4
|15
|15
|Eibar
|13
|4
|3
|6
|14
|21
|-7
|15
|16
|Mallorca
|13
|4
|2
|7
|12
|19
|-7
|14
|17
|Real Betis
|13
|3
|4
|6
|15
|23
|-8
|13
|18
|Celta Vigo
|13
|2
|3
|8
|7
|19
|-12
|9
|19
|Espanyol
|13
|2
|2
|9
|7
|23
|-16
|8
|20
|Leganés
|13
|1
|3
|9
|7
|22
|-15
|6