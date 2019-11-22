Spanish La Liga
Levante20:00Mallorca
Venue: Ciutat de Valencia

Levante v Mallorca

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 22nd November 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona1281333151825
2Real Madrid127412591625
3Atl Madrid13661158724
4Sevilla137331714324
5Real Sociedad137242114723
6Ath Bilbao13553138520
7Getafe135531815320
8Granada136251917220
9Valencia135531918120
10Osasuna134721613319
11Villarreal135352619718
12Levante135261616017
13Real Valladolid134541417-317
14Alavés134361418-415
15Eibar134361421-715
16Mallorca134271219-714
17Real Betis133461523-813
18Celta Vigo13238719-129
19Espanyol13229723-168
20Leganés13139722-156
