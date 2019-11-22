German Bundesliga
B Dortmund19:30Paderborn
Venue: SIGNAL IDUNA PARK

Borussia Dortmund v SC Paderborn

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Mgladbach1181224111325
2RB Leipzig1163229121721
3Bayern Munich1163229161321
4Freiburg116322012821
5Hoffenheim116231614220
6B Dortmund115422315819
7Schalke115422014619
8B Leverkusen115331715218
9Frankfurt115242116517
10Wolfsburg114521110117
11Union Berlin114161317-413
12Hertha Berlin113261721-411
13Düsseldorf113261519-411
14Werder Bremen112541824-611
15Augsburg112451324-1110
16Mainz113081230-189
17Köln112181023-137
18Paderborn111191126-154
View full German Bundesliga table

