Borussia Dortmund v SC Paderborn
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|B Mgladbach
|11
|8
|1
|2
|24
|11
|13
|25
|2
|RB Leipzig
|11
|6
|3
|2
|29
|12
|17
|21
|3
|Bayern Munich
|11
|6
|3
|2
|29
|16
|13
|21
|4
|Freiburg
|11
|6
|3
|2
|20
|12
|8
|21
|5
|Hoffenheim
|11
|6
|2
|3
|16
|14
|2
|20
|6
|B Dortmund
|11
|5
|4
|2
|23
|15
|8
|19
|7
|Schalke
|11
|5
|4
|2
|20
|14
|6
|19
|8
|B Leverkusen
|11
|5
|3
|3
|17
|15
|2
|18
|9
|Frankfurt
|11
|5
|2
|4
|21
|16
|5
|17
|10
|Wolfsburg
|11
|4
|5
|2
|11
|10
|1
|17
|11
|Union Berlin
|11
|4
|1
|6
|13
|17
|-4
|13
|12
|Hertha Berlin
|11
|3
|2
|6
|17
|21
|-4
|11
|13
|Düsseldorf
|11
|3
|2
|6
|15
|19
|-4
|11
|14
|Werder Bremen
|11
|2
|5
|4
|18
|24
|-6
|11
|15
|Augsburg
|11
|2
|4
|5
|13
|24
|-11
|10
|16
|Mainz
|11
|3
|0
|8
|12
|30
|-18
|9
|17
|Köln
|11
|2
|1
|8
|10
|23
|-13
|7
|18
|Paderborn
|11
|1
|1
|9
|11
|26
|-15
|4