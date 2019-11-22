Eniola Aluko: Juventus striker to leave Italian champions in December

Eni Aluko has scored 15 goals in the Women's Serie A since signing in June 2018

Eniola Aluko will leave Juventus in December after nearly 18 months with the Serie A champions.

The striker, 32, is England Women's joint-10th most capped international, with 102 senior appearances.

Former Chelsea and Birmingham City forward Aluko was also part of Great Britain's team at the 2012 Olympics.

"I feel very fortunate to have achieved such success with all of you," she told Juventus' website. "I have come to the difficult decision to leave Juventus."

Aluko, who helped Juve retain their league title last term, added: "My heart is full to know that I have added three trophies at a special club with special memories. I thank you all so much for this."

She was also part of the side that recently lifted the Italian Supercoppa, having won the Coppa Italia earlier in 2019.

Her final game for the Turin-based club will be 30 November's meeting with title rivals Fiorentina.

Aluko told the Guardian that she was "excited to be moving back to London, and back into women's football in England at a time when there are a lot of exciting opportunities" in an article on Friday.

She was involved in a discrimination case against former England boss Mark Sampson in 2017 and has not played for the national team since 2016.

The Football Association apologised to Aluko in October 2017 for racially discriminatory remarks made by the Welshman in 2014.

