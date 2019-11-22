Liverpool lift 'racist' banner ban after fan agrees to attend Kick It Out course

Origi was named on Liverpool's bench for the fixture at Genk

A Liverpool fan whose "racist" banner of Divock Origi led to a police and club investigation has had his temporary ban lifted.

A graphic banner depicting the striker's head on a naked body was displayed before last month's Champions League win in Genk.

Liverpool condemned the image for "perpetuating a racist stereotype".

The ban has been lifted after the fan agreed to take an education course with anti-racism charity Kick It Out.

He will also attend a session within the club's community programme as part of the resolution.

The incident is not subject to disciplinary proceedings by European football's governing body Uefa because it was not logged with the match delegate.