Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne to step down

Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne is to step down from his post at the helm of the Pittodrie club.

Milne, 69, has held the position at the Scottish Premiership side for 22 years.

The impending departure comes just three weeks after former manager Sir Alex Ferguson opened Cormack Park, the north east club's new £12m training facility.

Aberdeen have said they will not comment on speculation regarding Milne's future.

However, with their annual accounts due out at some point over the next week, an announcement is likely over the coming days.

The news comes amid weeks of speculation about possible major changes in the Dons boardroom.

While it is unclear what they will be, vice chairman Dave Cormack is almost certainly going to have a major role to play moving forward with the Atlanta-based businessman having already attracted significant US investment in to the club.

The biggest challenge for whoever takes Milne's place will be generating the estimated £50m needed to build their proposed new stadium on the outskirts of the city.