Tommy Elphick: Huddersfield Town defender to miss rest of season

Tommy Elphick made 14 appearances for Huddersfield this season

Huddersfield Town defender Tommy Elphick has been ruled out for nine months after having knee surgery.

The 32-year-old suffered ligament damage in Town's defeat at Preston North End on 9 November and had an operation last week.

The former Brighton and Bournemouth man joined Huddersfield from Aston Villa on a two-year deal in the summer.

"He will be a huge loss for us, he will be out long-term. I'm so disappointed for him," boss Danny Cowley said.