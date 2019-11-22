Celtic's Leigh Griffiths 'happy' and back in squad to face Livingston

Leigh Griffiths scored for Celtic reserves against Stenhousemuir this week

Manager Neil Lennon says Leigh Griffiths is "happy" as the striker returns to the Celtic squad three months after his last appearance.

The 29-year-old Scotland international had been suffering from personal problems that have been followed by niggling injuries and a virus.

Griffiths scored twice for the reserves in midweek ahead of Celtic hosting Livingston on Saturday.

"He will be involved with the squad," Lennon said.

"Slowly but surely. He had an hour on Tuesday, he looked good, so he will be in and around it.

"He is good, he is happy. He needs to stay there now and improve his conditioning. It is bit by bit, but we have seen enough now to think he may make a contribution."

Lennon pointed out that Griffiths' return was particularly welcome as Celtic "have 11 games between now and the end of December" during which he would need to fully utilise his squad.

The Celtic manager also believes Griffiths would be a welcome option for the Scotland squad for their Euro 2020 semi-final play-off at home to Israel in March.

"If fit, no question," the Northern Irishman said. "When he is ready, and if he is in the groove, he will be a real asset for Scotland, there is no doubt about that."

Lennon understands the clamour for Premiership fixtures to be postponed ahead of the game to give Steve Clarke's side the best chance to progress to the final against Serbia or Norway away from home to decide who qualifies for the European Championship finals next summer.

"It is going to be difficult to do that," he stressed. "I don't know how you change the fixture list and there could be things in front of you that you can't foresee, although ultimately everyone in Scotland would like to see the national team progress."