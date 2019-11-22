Demi Vance: Glentoran midfielder named NIFL Player of the Year

Demi Vance has been ever-present since Kenny Shiels took over as Northern Ireland manager

Glentoran's Demi Vance has been named Women's Player of the Year by the Northern Ireland Football League.

The Northern Ireland midfielder helped the Glens to the Irish Cup, League Cup and County Antrim Cup as well as a third place finish in the league.

Vance held off competition from Sion Swifts' Nicole McClure and Linfield duo Kirsty McGuinness and Chloe McCarron.

McGuinness was the league's top scorer with 32 goals in 18 games as Linfield won the title on the final day.

Beth Chalmers capped a superb breakthrough year as the Northern Ireland Under-19 defender picked up the Women's Academy League Player of the Year after captaining the Crues to the league title.

Cliftonville's Leah McEvoy and Sion Swifts' Ebony Lecky were joint-top scorers in the Academy League.