Bernardo Silva: Pep Guardiola defends Man City forward after FA charge

Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy (left) and Bernardo Silva also played together at Monaco

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says Bernardo Silva is "not like he is being accused" after the forward received a one-match ban over a Twitter post.

Silva, 25, will miss Saturday's home match against Chelsea because of a tweet sent to team-mate Benjamin Mendy.

A Football Association commission said Silva "did not intend" the post to be "racist" but added that "many persons would have taken offence".

"He has been accused of something he is not," said Guardiola.

In the tweet, posted in September, Silva compared Mendy to the character on a packet of Conguitos - a sweet available in Spain and Portugal.

Guardiola added: "He will be careful to use social media. If this can help to do a better society, OK. I am pretty sure Bernardo accept this punishment.

"But he is not like he has been accused. They don't know him."

It is the second time Guardiola has defended Silva's character after calling him "an exceptional person" shortly after the incident happened.

Portugal international Silva was also fined £50,0000 by the FA and had to complete an education programme.

There was no hearing after Silva admitted the initial charge on 2 October, acknowledging some people may be offended by the "historical connotations of the Conguitos character".

The FA commission also received a letter written by Mendy in support of his team-mate.