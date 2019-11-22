Celtic and Lazio fined for fans' banner and chants

Celtic have been fined £12,900 after fans displayed an "illicit banner" and sang obscene chants during their Europa League game at home to Lazio.

The Italian club have also been fined £8,600 by European governing body Uefa for "illicit chants" during the 24 October meeting.

One banner from the home supporters depicted former Italian leader Benito Mussolini hanging upside down.

Another displayed swearing in Italian.

It is the 19th time Celtic have been punished since 2007 and their third charge this season.

The Scottish champions were fined £10,400 by Uefa for fans setting off flares in the Europa League win over Cluj and paid an £11,000 fine for their supporters using flares and throwing objects in the play-off second-leg win over AIK in Stockholm in August.

Uefa's control, ethics and disciplinary body also fined Club Brugge £12,000 for blocked stairways during their Champions League match on 22 October, while visitors Paris St-Germain have been banned from selling tickets to supporters for an away match if they offend again and fined £43,000 for setting off and throwing fireworks.

Malmo has been ordered to pay £48,000 and told to close 5,000 seats for their next home match, and will have to partially close their stadium should they offend again, after the setting off of fireworks, throwing of objects and blocking of stairways during their Europa League match against Copenhagen.

Copenhagen have been fined £60,000 for fireworks and an illicit banner.

Meanwhile, the national association of Kosovo must pay £4,300 for throwing of objects, while Montenegro have been fined £12,900 for throwing of objects and crowd disturbances.