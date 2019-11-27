Champions League - Group F
Slavia Prague0Inter Milan0

Slavia Prague v Inter Milan

Line-ups

Slavia Prague

  • 1Kolar
  • 5Coufal
  • 15Kudela
  • 25Frydrych
  • 18Boril
  • 10Husbauer
  • 22Soucek
  • 23Sevcik
  • 7Stanciu
  • 9Olayinka
  • 28Masopust

Substitutes

  • 12Zeleny
  • 14Van Buren
  • 21Skoda
  • 24Takacs
  • 27Traore
  • 29Helal Abdulrahim
  • 30Markovic

Inter Milan

  • 1Handanovic
  • 2Godín
  • 6de Vrij
  • 37Skriniar
  • 87Candreva
  • 8VecinoBooked at 12mins
  • 20Valero
  • 77Brozovic
  • 34Biraghi
  • 9Lukaku
  • 10Martínez

Substitutes

  • 5Gagliardini
  • 16Politano
  • 19Lazaro
  • 27Padelli
  • 30Esposito
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 95Bastoni
Referee:
Szymon Marciniak

Match Stats

Home TeamSlavia PragueAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away3

Live Text

Foul by Josef Husbauer (Slavia Prague).

Cristiano Biraghi (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Lukas Masopust (Slavia Prague) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan).

Booking

Matías Vecino (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jan Boril (Slavia Prague) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Matías Vecino (Inter Milan).

Foul by Peter Olayinka (Slavia Prague).

Diego Godín (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Borja Valero.

Tomas Soucek (Slavia Prague) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Matías Vecino (Inter Milan).

Attempt missed. Josef Husbauer (Slavia Prague) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Petr Sevcik with a cross.

Attempt missed. Tomas Soucek (Slavia Prague) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Offside, Slavia Prague. Vladimir Coufal tries a through ball, but Lukas Masopust is caught offside.

Foul by Jan Boril (Slavia Prague).

Borja Valero (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

