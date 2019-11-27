Foul by Patson Daka (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
KRC Genk v FC Red Bull Salzburg
Line-ups
KRC Genk
- 28Coucke
- 31Maehle
- 6Dewaest
- 33Lucumí
- 2de Norre
- 46Cuesta
- 7Ito
- 17Hrosovsky
- 25Berge
- 11Paintsil
- 10Samatta
Substitutes
- 4Wouters
- 5dos Santos Neto
- 15Odey
- 18Onuachu
- 23Hagi
- 26Vandevoordt
- 27Bongonda Mbul'Ofeko Batombo
RB Salzburg
- 31Coronel
- 43Kristensen
- 6Onguéné
- 39Wöber
- 17Ulmer
- 16Junuzovic
- 45Mwepu
- 14Szoboszlai
- 18Minamino
- 9Hwang Hee-Chan
- 20Daka
Substitutes
- 4Ashimeru
- 5Vallci
- 11Prevljak
- 15Ramalho
- 23Köhn
- 30Haaland
- 37Okugawa
- Referee:
- Mattias Gestranius
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away5
Live Text
Jhon Lucumí (KRC Genk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dominik Szoboszlai (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Joakim Maehle (KRC Genk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Patson Daka (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Jhon Lucumí (KRC Genk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Jhon Lucumí.
Attempt missed. Takumi Minamino (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hwang Hee-Chan.
Attempt missed. Dominik Szoboszlai (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Andreas Ulmer following a corner.
Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Sebastian Dewaest.
Foul by Casper de Norre (KRC Genk).
Patson Daka (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Junya Ito (KRC Genk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joseph Paintsil.
Foul by Enock Mwepu (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Joseph Paintsil (KRC Genk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Dominik Szoboszlai (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Junya Ito (KRC Genk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Jerôme Onguéné (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Patson Daka.
Hand ball by Casper de Norre (KRC Genk).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.