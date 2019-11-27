Champions League - Group E
KRC Genk0RB Salzburg0

KRC Genk v FC Red Bull Salzburg

Line-ups

KRC Genk

  • 28Coucke
  • 31Maehle
  • 6Dewaest
  • 33Lucumí
  • 2de Norre
  • 46Cuesta
  • 7Ito
  • 17Hrosovsky
  • 25Berge
  • 11Paintsil
  • 10Samatta

Substitutes

  • 4Wouters
  • 5dos Santos Neto
  • 15Odey
  • 18Onuachu
  • 23Hagi
  • 26Vandevoordt
  • 27Bongonda Mbul'Ofeko Batombo

RB Salzburg

  • 31Coronel
  • 43Kristensen
  • 6Onguéné
  • 39Wöber
  • 17Ulmer
  • 16Junuzovic
  • 45Mwepu
  • 14Szoboszlai
  • 18Minamino
  • 9Hwang Hee-Chan
  • 20Daka

Substitutes

  • 4Ashimeru
  • 5Vallci
  • 11Prevljak
  • 15Ramalho
  • 23Köhn
  • 30Haaland
  • 37Okugawa
Referee:
Mattias Gestranius

Match Stats

Home TeamKRC GenkAway TeamRB Salzburg
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home1
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away5

Live Text

Foul by Patson Daka (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

Jhon Lucumí (KRC Genk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dominik Szoboszlai (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

Joakim Maehle (KRC Genk) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Patson Daka (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

Jhon Lucumí (KRC Genk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Jhon Lucumí.

Attempt missed. Takumi Minamino (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hwang Hee-Chan.

Attempt missed. Dominik Szoboszlai (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Andreas Ulmer following a corner.

Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Sebastian Dewaest.

Foul by Casper de Norre (KRC Genk).

Patson Daka (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Junya Ito (KRC Genk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joseph Paintsil.

Foul by Enock Mwepu (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

Joseph Paintsil (KRC Genk) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Dominik Szoboszlai (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

Junya Ito (KRC Genk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Jerôme Onguéné (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Patson Daka.

Hand ball by Casper de Norre (KRC Genk).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG54101221013
2Real Madrid522111748
3Club Bruges503239-63
4Galatasaray502319-82

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich55002141715
2Tottenham53111711610
3Red Star Belgrade5104319-163
4Olympiakos5014714-71

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City5320123911
2Shakhtar Donetsk5131810-26
3Dinamo Zagreb51229905
4Atalanta5113512-74

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus5410104613
2Atl Madrid52126517
3B Leverkusen520357-26
4Lokomotiv Moscow510449-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool5311107310
2Napoli52306339
3RB Salzburg5122121025
4KRC Genk5023412-82

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona52304229
2B Dortmund52215418
3Inter Milan51226605
4Slavia Prague503225-33

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Leipzig531164210
2Zenit St Petersburg52127617
3Lyon52127617
4Benfica511359-44

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax5311115610
2Valencia52218718
3Chelsea52219818
4Lille5014311-81
