Tom Pope: Port Vale striker given one-game ban for Twitter abuse

Tom Pope is Vale's longest serving player, having clocked up his 300th appearance earlier this month

Port Vale striker Tom Pope has been handed a one-game suspension by the Football Association for Twitter abuse.

The League Two club put out a statement revealing that the 34-year-old, who is in his second spell at the club, will miss Saturday's trip to Scunthorpe.

The statement said: "Port Vale can confirm that Tom Pope has been suspended for one match with immediate effect for breach of FA Rule E3.

"The club will be making no further comment at this time."

Boyhood Vale fan Pope, who is contracted until 2021, has scored 105 goals in his 302 appearances since first joining the Burslem club from Rotherham in 2011.