Diego Demme (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
RB Leipzig v Benfica
Line-ups
RB Leipzig
- 1Gulácsi
- 16Klostermann
- 26Ampadu
- 5Upamecano
- 3Saracchi
- 7Sabitzer
- 27Laimer
- 31Demme
- 10Forsberg
- 18Nkunku
- 11Werner
Substitutes
- 8Haidara
- 17Lookman
- 20Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
- 21Schick
- 22Mukiele
- 28Mvogo
- 53Krauß
Benfica
- 99Vlachodimos
- 34Magalhães de Almeida
- 6Rúben Dias
- 97Reis Ferreira
- 3Grimaldo
- 21Afonso Fernandes
- 8Appelt Pires
- 49Taarabt
- 11Cervi
- 95Alves Morais
- 19Machado
Substitutes
- 7Lucas Fernandes
- 9de Tomás
- 33Nivaldo Vieira
- 61Morris Luís
- 72Zlobin
- 73Neves Filipe
- 84Franco Tavares
- Referee:
- Jesús Gil Manzano
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away3
Live Text
Hand ball by Carlos Vinicius (Benfica).
Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Gabriel Pires (Benfica).
Attempt missed. Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig).
André Almeida (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Konrad Laimer.
Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gabriel Pires (Benfica).
Attempt missed. Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Marcel Sabitzer.
Attempt saved. Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christopher Nkunku with a cross.
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by André Almeida.
Attempt missed. Chiquinho (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.