Champions League - Group H
Lille0Ajax1

Lille v Ajax

Line-ups

Lille

  • 16Maignan
  • 17Zeki Çelik
  • 2Embaló Djaló
  • 4dos Santos Magalhães
  • 28Mandava
  • 21André
  • 24Soumaré
  • 12Yazici
  • 10Ikoné
  • 14Bamba
  • 7Osimhen

Substitutes

  • 1Jardim
  • 8da Silva Rocha
  • 9Rémy
  • 11de Araújo Guimarães Neto
  • 18Renato Sanches
  • 26Pied
  • 29Bradaric

Ajax

  • 24Onana
  • 28Dest
  • 2Schuurs
  • 21Martínez
  • 31Tagliafico
  • 6van de Beek
  • 12Mazraoui
  • 19Labyad
  • 22Ziyech
  • 11Promes
  • 10Tadic

Substitutes

  • 1Semedo Varela
  • 4Álvarez
  • 9Huntelaar
  • 15de Jong
  • 18Marin
  • 27Lang
  • 41Timber
Referee:
Dr. Felix Brych

Match Stats

Home TeamLilleAway TeamAjax
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home1
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away3

Live Text

Foul by Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax).

Benjamin André (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

André Onana (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Victor Osimhen (Lille).

Foul by Quincy Promes (Ajax).

Mehmet Zeki Çelik (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Lisandro Martínez (Ajax) header from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Quincy Promes with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Mike Maignan.

Attempt saved. Dusan Tadic (Ajax) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech with a through ball.

Sergiño Dest (Ajax) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jonathan Bamba (Lille).

Foul by Donny van de Beek (Ajax).

Jonathan Bamba (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Ajax. Hakim Ziyech tries a through ball, but Quincy Promes is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Yusuf Yazici (Lille) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Lille 0, Ajax 1. Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dusan Tadic.

Offside, Lille. Yusuf Yazici tries a through ball, but Victor Osimhen is caught offside.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG54101221013
2Real Madrid522111748
3Club Bruges503239-63
4Galatasaray502319-82

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich55002141715
2Tottenham53111711610
3Red Star Belgrade5104319-163
4Olympiakos5014714-71

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City5320123911
2Shakhtar Donetsk5131810-26
3Dinamo Zagreb51229905
4Atalanta5113512-74

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus5410104613
2Atl Madrid52126517
3B Leverkusen520357-26
4Lokomotiv Moscow510449-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool5311107310
2Napoli52306339
3RB Salzburg5122121025
4KRC Genk5023412-82

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona52304229
2B Dortmund52215418
3Inter Milan51226605
4Slavia Prague503225-33

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Leipzig531164210
2Zenit St Petersburg52127617
3Lyon52127617
4Benfica511359-44

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax5311115610
2Valencia52218718
3Chelsea52219818
4Lille5014311-81
View full Champions League tables

