Foul by Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax).
Lille v Ajax
Line-ups
Lille
- 16Maignan
- 17Zeki Çelik
- 2Embaló Djaló
- 4dos Santos Magalhães
- 28Mandava
- 21André
- 24Soumaré
- 12Yazici
- 10Ikoné
- 14Bamba
- 7Osimhen
Substitutes
- 1Jardim
- 8da Silva Rocha
- 9Rémy
- 11de Araújo Guimarães Neto
- 18Renato Sanches
- 26Pied
- 29Bradaric
Ajax
- 24Onana
- 28Dest
- 2Schuurs
- 21Martínez
- 31Tagliafico
- 6van de Beek
- 12Mazraoui
- 19Labyad
- 22Ziyech
- 11Promes
- 10Tadic
Substitutes
- 1Semedo Varela
- 4Álvarez
- 9Huntelaar
- 15de Jong
- 18Marin
- 27Lang
- 41Timber
- Referee:
- Dr. Felix Brych
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away3
Live Text
Benjamin André (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
André Onana (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Victor Osimhen (Lille).
Foul by Quincy Promes (Ajax).
Mehmet Zeki Çelik (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Lisandro Martínez (Ajax) header from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Quincy Promes with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Mike Maignan.
Attempt saved. Dusan Tadic (Ajax) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech with a through ball.
Sergiño Dest (Ajax) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jonathan Bamba (Lille).
Foul by Donny van de Beek (Ajax).
Jonathan Bamba (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Ajax. Hakim Ziyech tries a through ball, but Quincy Promes is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Yusuf Yazici (Lille) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Lille 0, Ajax 1. Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dusan Tadic.
Offside, Lille. Yusuf Yazici tries a through ball, but Victor Osimhen is caught offside.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.