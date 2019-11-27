First Half ends, Zenit St Petersburg 1, Lyon 0.
Zenit St Petersburg v Lyon
Line-ups
Zenit St Petersburg
- 41Kerzhakov
- 15Karavaev
- 6Ivanovic
- 44Rakitskiy
- 3dos Santos Justino de Melo
- 14KuzyaevBooked at 16mins
- 5Barrios
- 27Ozdoev
- 11Driussi
- 7Azmoun
- 22Dzyuba
Substitutes
- 4Osorio
- 18Zhirkov
- 19Smolnikov
- 20Mak
- 21Erokhin
- 78Vasyutin
- 91Sutormin
Lyon
- 1Lopes
- 14DuboisBooked at 44mins
- 6Guedes Filho
- 3AndersenBooked at 29mins
- 20Marçal de OliveiraBooked at 43mins
- 5Denayer
- 10Traoré
- 29Tousart
- 17Reine-Adélaïde
- 27Cornet
- 9Dembele
Substitutes
- 19Gouiri
- 22de Souza Oliveira
- 23Tete
- 25Caqueret
- 28Kone
- 30Tatarusanu
- 36Cherki
- Referee:
- Daniele Orsato
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away5
Live Text
Half Time
Wilmar Barrios (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Moussa Dembele (Lyon).
Booking
Léo Dubois (Lyon) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Marçal (Lyon) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Zenit St Petersburg 1, Lyon 0. Artem Dzyuba (Zenit St Petersburg) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Douglas Santos with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
Foul by Douglas Santos (Zenit St Petersburg).
Maxwel Cornet (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Bertrand Traoré (Lyon) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jason Denayer.
Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
Sardar Azmoun (Zenit St Petersburg) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Daler Kuzyaev with a through ball.
Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Douglas Santos.
Foul by Wilmar Barrios (Zenit St Petersburg).
Jeff Reine-Adélaïde (Lyon) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Joachim Andersen (Lyon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Artem Dzyuba (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joachim Andersen (Lyon).
Yaroslav Rakitskiy (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Moussa Dembele (Lyon).
Attempt missed. Daler Kuzyaev (Zenit St Petersburg) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Mikhail Kerzhakov (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jeff Reine-Adélaïde (Lyon).
Offside, Lyon. Moussa Dembele tries a through ball, but Maxwel Cornet is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Bertrand Traoré (Lyon) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jeff Reine-Adélaïde.
Attempt missed. Maxwel Cornet (Lyon) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Moussa Dembele.
Booking
Daler Kuzyaev (Zenit St Petersburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Daler Kuzyaev (Zenit St Petersburg).
Marçal (Lyon) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sardar Azmoun (Zenit St Petersburg).
Anthony Lopes (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Branislav Ivanovic (Zenit St Petersburg) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Douglas Santos with a cross.
Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Marcelo.
Foul by Marcelo (Lyon).
Mikhail Kerzhakov (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Yaroslav Rakitskiy.
Attempt saved. Sardar Azmoun (Zenit St Petersburg) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vyacheslav Karavaev with a cross.
Attempt missed. Marçal (Lyon) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Vyacheslav Karavaev.