Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

Newly appointed Hibernian manager Jack Ross will have his first taste of Scottish Premiership action this weekend - having only previously managed St Mirren in the Championship - as his side host high-flying Motherwell.

It is a tricky tie for their Edinburgh rivals - interim Hearts manager Austin MacPhee and his side travel to Kilmarnock, who remain unbeaten at Rugby Park since their opening day defeat to Rangers.

Steven Gerrard's side are away to Hamilton, while Celtic are at home to Livingston, with the two Glasgow clubs still separated by just one goal at the top.

Catch up with the team news and statistics for all six matches and choose your team's preferred XI.

Celtic v Livingston (Sat, 15:00)

Celtic welcome back striker Leigh Griffiths to the squad this weekend, however the Scottish champions will be without Hatem Abd Elhamed and Mohamed Elyounoussi with minor injuries. Long-term injuries to Vakoun Issouf Bayo, Jozo Simunovic and Daniel Arzani keep them out of action.

Livingston will be without Lee Miller, who was appointed interim co-manager of Falkirk this week. Cece Pepe, Alan Lithgow, Nicky Devlin, Chris Erskine and Jack Stobbs are also all out for Gary Holt's side this weekend.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "The reaction from that defeat [to Livingston in October] has been superb. The football we have played, the results we have had, the quality of performance and levels of real intent has been excellent."

Livingston manager Gary Holt: "Each individual game will be decided on its own merits. That is why I don't get caught up in people saying 'it's one win in five' or 'you haven't won in 10', whatever it may be. That means nothing to the next match you are playing."

Did you know? Livingston are unbeaten in their last three league games against Celtic (W1 D2), keeping a clean sheet each time.

Hibernian v Motherwell (Sun, 15:00)

Goalkeeper Adam Bogdan could make a second Hibs debut after signing this week. Defender Darren McGregor (abdomen) is back in full training but will not be risked as Jack Ross takes charge of the Leith outfit for the first time.

Motherwell midfielder Liam Donnelly returns from suspension and Mark O'Hara could also be in contention after recovering from groin trouble but winger Christian Ilic is still recovering from a hamstring issue.

Hibernian midfielder Stevie Mallan: "I thought Jack Ross getting the job would be a no-brainer and now that he's here I'm delighted. When he came in at St Mirren he lifted everyone's spirits. He was just an enjoyable manager to play for."

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "Hibs have a high calibre of player and spent a lot of money putting the squad together. So we have to be at the top of our game but we don't go there with any fear."

Did you know? Hibs are aiming to win back-to-back league games for the first time since March.

Kilmarnock v Hearts (Sat, 15:00)

Angelo Alessio is still without key central defender Stuart Findlay for Saturday's clash with Hearts, however the Kilmarnock manager can rely upon a clean bill of health throughout the rest of his squad.

In contrast, Austin MacPhee will have to do without Craig Halkett, who has resumed training but remains short of fitness, as well as injured first team players Peter Harring, John Souttar, Ben Garuccio and Conor Washington.

Kilmarnock winger Chris Burke: "Having Naismith back will help Hearts. I'm fortunate to have played with Steven at Rangers and he's a fantastic player. We got a great result against Hearts when we played them at Tynecastle so we know we can do the same thing again."

Hearts caretaker manager Austin MacPhee: "My job just now is to get the first ream on the front foot. I achieved that last week. I hope to achieve that again on Saturday. I think this is a fantastic club."

Did you know? Hearts haven't won an away game in the Scottish Premiership since their 2-1 win over Hibernian at Easter Road in September.

St Mirren v Ross County (Sat, 15:00)

Jim Goodwin's St Mirren side will be without central defender Kirk Broadfoot for Saturday's clash with Ross County due to a foot injury. The Paisley side will also have to make do without striker Cody Cooke, who continues to be sidelined long-term.

Ross County co-managers Steven Ferguson and Stuart Kettlewell will have to contend with injuries to Jack Ruddy, Iain Vigurs and Don Cowie. However the Highland side will have the luxury of deciding between goalkeepers Nathan Baxter and Ross Laidlaw, after both being passed fit.

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "Our home form has been excellent. We have conceded one goal against Rangers, which was a free-kick. So we're looking forward to playing there again Saturday."

Ross County midfielder Marcus Fraser: "I don't care who gets on the scoresheet as long as we hopefully win on the day. If we can do that it will be a great three points. Every game against teams around you in the league is so important."

Did you know? Ross County have the fifth best away record in this season's Scottish Premiership with seven points from seven games.

Hamilton v Rangers (Sun, 12:15)

Sam Stubbs and Scott Martin are both suspended for Hamilton, while Blair Alston, Ciaran McKenna, Ryan Fulton and Aaron McGowan are all missing too. Brian Easton and Marios Ogkmpoe are also injury doubts, meaning manager Brian Rice may be forced to hand out-of-favour club captain Darian Mackinnon his first start since August.

Jordan Jones has returned to full training after his long-term knee injury, although is still 10 days away from being ready for first-team action. Alfredo Morelos is not due back from international duty with Colombia until Saturday, so it remains to be seen if he will be rushed back into Steven Gerrard's team.

Hamilton head coach Brian Rice: "We're down to the bare bones. But that just opens the doors for others so there's no point moaning. It's a lot of injuries for us to carry, but the good thing is I have young lads who are champing at the bit for a chance."

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "They have earned the chance to have such an exciting block and we are all really looking forward to it, but for me the message to the players has to be the next game. It's Hamilton away in the league, three very important points, and our total focus is on that."

Did you know? Rangers have only lost one of their last 10 fixtures against Hamilton in all competitions.

St Johnstone v Aberdeen (Sun, 15:00)

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright should be able to call upon his entire squad this weekend aside from defender Liam Gordon, who returned to full training but is not yet available.

Aberdeen are expected to name an unchanged side for the trip to Perth, with Zak Vyner, Ethan Ross, Funso Ojo and Scott Wright all still out with injury.

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright: ""Every game in the league is tough. Even in our situation I believe we can take points off any team in the league so starting with Aberdeen on Sunday, we have to get a win and then go to Motherwell.

Aberdeen defender Andrew Considine: "We have had two clean sheets out of the three games, we are scoring plenty of goals and everyone is chipping in which is great. If we can be as clinical as we were at Ross County then hopefully we can get the job done."

Did you know? Aberdeen have picked up as many points in the Scottish Premiership over the course of their last five games as Celtic.