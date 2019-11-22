Joe Gomez 'better than good' after Raheem Sterling clash, says Jurgen Klopp

Joe Gomez has made 11 appearances for Liverpool so far this season

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is "better than good" after a clash with England team-mate Raheem Sterling on international duty, says Jurgen Klopp.

Manchester City forward Sterling was dropped for the Euro 2020 qualifier against Montenegro on 14 November after "a disturbance in a private team area".

But he returned for the qualifier in Kosovo three days later.

"The people involved were fine pretty quick. Things like this happen in football," Liverpool boss Klopp said.

"The FA dealt with it; I can't judge that. The players are absolutely OK."

Sterling and Gomez had been involved in an on-field argument during Liverpool's 3-1 Premier League victory over City at Anfield on 10 November, just before the international break.

City, fourth in the Premier League, are eight points behind leaders Liverpool, who can extend that advantage with a win at Crystal Palace on Saturday (15:00 GMT).

Sterling, who admitted "emotions got the better of me" and apologised to Gomez and the rest of the England squad, is expected to play for City at home to Chelsea later in the day (17:30).

City manager Pep Guardiola said: "We are good. I spoke with him and he's fine. He's an excellent guy.

"He says Joe is an excellent guy and they have a good relationship."