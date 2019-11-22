Jonna Andersson: Chelsea Women defender signs new contract until 2022

Jonna Andersson is an ever-present for Chelsea this season, having played in all 10 games

Chelsea's Swedish international defender Jonna Andersson has signed a new contract with the Women's Super League leaders to run until 2022.

The 26-year-old wing-back has made 57 appearances since she joining from Linkopings in November 2017.

"Jonna has proved to be a solid and consistent performer," said Chelsea manager Emma Hayes.

"Her availability for this team has been top notch. She's a thoughtful, intelligent, tactical player."

Andersson recently switched shirts from 20 to 25 - her number when she played at Linkopings - following the signing of Australia striker Sam Kerr.

Unbeaten Chelsea are currently top of the WSL by a single point from Manchester City.

