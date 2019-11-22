Scotland to face Israel in Euro 2020 play-off

Scotland will face Israel in their one-off Euro 2020 play-off semi-final at Hampden on 26 March.

And should Steve Clarke's side progress, they will be away to Norway or Serbia in the final five days later.

The winners of Northern Ireland's semi-final away to Bosnia-Herzegovina will host the victors of Slovakia versus Republic of Ireland.

Israel were one of four 'Path C' teams, alongside Bulgaria, Romania and Hungary, Scotland could have drawn.

Scotland earned their play-off place by winning Nations League Group C1, with Israel second.

