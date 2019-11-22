Euro 2020 play-offs: Windsor Park will host final if Republic and Northern Ireland win semi-finals

The Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland will be involved in an all-Irish battle for a Euro 2020 spot if they win their play-off semi-finals next March

Friday's draw in Switzerland handed the winners of the Bosnia-Herzegovina v Northern Ireland semi-final home advantage for the play-off final.

The Republic of Ireland will also be away in their semi-final against Slovakia on 26 March.

Northern Ireland's semi-final is on the same date with the final on 31 March.

The two Irelands have not met in a competitive game since a 1-1 draw in a Euro 1996 qualifier at the old Lansdowne Road in March 1995.

That was the second consecutive set of qualifiers in which the Irish sides were in opposition.

The two teams met in a World Cup qualifier amid a highly charged atmosphere at Windsor Park in November 1993 when the Republic secured a 1-1 draw which proved enough to secure their spot at the 1994 finals in the USA.