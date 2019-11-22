Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Scotland, Hearts, Dundee United, Rangers, Aberdeen

Celtic skipper Scott Brown, 34, who retired from international duty a second time in February 2018, is refusing to rule out making a Scotland comeback if the national team reach next summer's Euro 2020 finals. (Daily Record)

Hearts face a battle to land their number one managerial target Daniel Stendel because the German, sacked by Barnsley last month, would rather stay in England. (Sun)

Scotland midfielder John McGinn - a reported Manchester United transfer target - is good enough to make it at Old Trafford, says Newcastle boss Steve Bruce, who signed the 25-year-old for Aston Villa from Hibernian last year. (Daily Mail)

Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland faces weeks on the sidelines after tearing a thigh muscle while away with Scotland. (Daily Express, print edition)

Celtic's hopes of bringing Victor Wanyama back to the club on loan in January have suffered a blow, with the midfielder being given a fresh chance to prove himself at Tottenham by new manager Jose Mourinho. (Football Insider)

Rangers winger Jordan Jones has returned to training almost two months after suffering a knee injury in the league defeat to Celtic. (Daily Record)

Defender Craig Halkett has handed Hearts a boost by returning to training after two months out with damaged knee ligaments. (Edinburgh Evening News, print edition)

Former Aberdeen midfielder Lee Richardson - now a sports psychologist - has been hired by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp as the Anfield club try to end their 30-year wait for the league title. (Scotsman, print edition)

