Swansea19:45Fulham
Venue: Liberty Stadium

Swansea City v Fulham

Scott Parker
Scott Parker's Fulham have won their past three matches to move up to third in the Championship table
Follow live text coverage from 19:30 GMT on Friday

Swansea could give teenager Ben Cabango his first Championship start after he replaced defender Mike van der Hoorn during their draw at Huddersfield.

Van der Hoorn (ankle) is doubtful, while Jordon Garrick (hamstring) and Joe Rodon (ankle) are definitely out for the Swans.

Fulham winger Anthony Knockaert could be recalled if Aboubakar Kamara (ankle) and Bobby Reid (hamstring) miss out.

Both players were injured during their 3-0 win over Derby on Tuesday.

Match facts

  • Swansea have won five of their past six league encounters with Fulham (L1), with this their first clash since January 2014 in the Premier League (2-0 win).
  • Fulham have won just two of their past 10 away league visits to Swansea (D3 L5), although those two wins have both arrived in their past four trips.
  • Having gone 14 games unbeaten at the Liberty Stadium between December 2018 and August 2019, Swansea have won just one of their six home Championship games since (D1 L4).
  • Fulham will be looking to win four consecutive league games for the first time since April 2018.
  • No Championship side has scored more 90th-minute goals than Swansea this season (3), however each of those has come away from home.
  • Championship leading scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored 13 goals for Fulham this season, at least seven more than any other player for the Cottagers.

Friday 29th November 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom18116135191639
2Leeds18114324101437
3Fulham1895429181132
4Nottm Forest1795324131132
5Preston189453122931
6Swansea188642318530
7Bristol City187832625129
8Brentford188372214827
9Hull187562923626
10Sheff Wed187562317626
11Cardiff186752625125
12Millwall186752224-225
13Blackburn187382426-224
14Derby186661924-524
15Birmingham187381823-524
16QPR187382736-924
17Charlton186572523223
18Reading175391922-318
19Huddersfield184682026-618
20Middlesbrough183871623-717
21Luton1852112533-817
22Wigan1844101628-1216
23Stoke1842121931-1214
24Barnsley1816111837-199
