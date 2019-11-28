Swansea City v Fulham
- From the section Championship
Swansea could give teenager Ben Cabango his first Championship start after he replaced defender Mike van der Hoorn during their draw at Huddersfield.
Van der Hoorn (ankle) is doubtful, while Jordon Garrick (hamstring) and Joe Rodon (ankle) are definitely out for the Swans.
Fulham winger Anthony Knockaert could be recalled if Aboubakar Kamara (ankle) and Bobby Reid (hamstring) miss out.
Both players were injured during their 3-0 win over Derby on Tuesday.
Match facts
- Swansea have won five of their past six league encounters with Fulham (L1), with this their first clash since January 2014 in the Premier League (2-0 win).
- Fulham have won just two of their past 10 away league visits to Swansea (D3 L5), although those two wins have both arrived in their past four trips.
- Having gone 14 games unbeaten at the Liberty Stadium between December 2018 and August 2019, Swansea have won just one of their six home Championship games since (D1 L4).
- Fulham will be looking to win four consecutive league games for the first time since April 2018.
- No Championship side has scored more 90th-minute goals than Swansea this season (3), however each of those has come away from home.
- Championship leading scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored 13 goals for Fulham this season, at least seven more than any other player for the Cottagers.