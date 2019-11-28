Swansea City v Fulham

Scott Parker's Fulham have won their past three matches to move up to third in the Championship table

Swansea could give teenager Ben Cabango his first Championship start after he replaced defender Mike van der Hoorn during their draw at Huddersfield.

Van der Hoorn (ankle) is doubtful, while Jordon Garrick (hamstring) and Joe Rodon (ankle) are definitely out for the Swans.

Fulham winger Anthony Knockaert could be recalled if Aboubakar Kamara (ankle) and Bobby Reid (hamstring) miss out.

Both players were injured during their 3-0 win over Derby on Tuesday.

Match facts