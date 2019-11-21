Brendan Rodgers: Leicester boss only focused on Foxes following Tottenham link

Rodgers has won 15 of his 25 games in charge of Leicester

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers said he has never considered leaving the club following reports he was wanted by Tottenham to replace Mauricio Pochettino.

Spurs appointed Jose Mourinho as Pochettino's successor on Wednesday.

However, it had been claimed that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy had first made an enquiry about Rodgers' availability.

"There is nothing to talk about on it," the ex-Liverpool manager said.

"The only thing I will say is I was very happy here at Leicester, I've literally just joined the club in February.

"Everything has been great since we've been in. We have a project here that we want to develop over the next number of years."

Rodgers has had an impressive impact on the Foxes since arriving from Celtic, with the club currently sat second in the Premier League.

He added: "What happens in football now is that if you go through times when you're doing well and you work well, everyone wants to take you away from that.

"I'm very happy in my professional life. I'm very happy in my life personally in Leicestershire, it's a great place to live and work and we have created a real unity here at the club.

"In my time here that is what I'll aim to do. How long that will be you can never tell but I am very happy to be here."