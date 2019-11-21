Gareth Bale should rejoin Tottenham Hotspur, says ex-Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon

Spanish media reacted angrily to a controversial Bale banner Gareth Bale held as Wales celebrated reaching Euro 2020

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon believes a return to Tottenham Hotspur would be the ideal solution to Gareth Bale's troubles in Spain.

Calderon expects Bale, 30, to be booed at the Bernabeu after he celebrated Wales' Euro 2020 qualification behind a flag saying "Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order".

Calderon says if Bale knew what was written on the flag it was "childish".

Moving to Spurs "would be a good solution for everyone", added Calderon.

Former Real manager Jose Mourinho has succeeded Mauricio Pochettino as Spurs manager and Calderon believes Bale could go back to north London, where he spent six seasons before his then-world record move to Madrid in 2013.

"It's true that Mourinho likes the player," Calderon told BBC Radio Wales. "He said that in 2017 when he tried to sign (him) for Manchester United and Real Madrid decided to extend the contract of Gareth Bale.

"I remember him saying 'if he is by the exit door, I will be waiting on the other side', so maybe it's a solution."

'The problem is there are no offers'

Bale has been criticised in Spain for his love of golf and for prioritising Wales over his club.

The four-time Champions League winner came close to joining Chinese side Jiangsu Suning in July only for Real to call off the transfer.

Asked whether Bale is now destined to move on, Calderon added: "The problem is there are no offers.

"It happened last summer when (Real manager Zinedine) Zidane said the sooner he leaves, the better. I think he was a bit fed up with the situation. Apparently only one club from China wanted to sign him.

"The salary is high, that's another problem. It's going to be something that the club, the agent and the player must decide."

Bale has been heavily criticised in the Spanish press over the flag celebration, which followed Wales' decisive 2-0 win over Hungary on Tuesday.

There was also consternation in Spain over Bale's return to Wales action in Azerbaijan last Saturday, as he had not played for Real since picking up an injury while with his country in the October international break.

"We don't if he knew what was on that banner," Calderon said.

"If he knew, it's clear that this was something childish but maybe he didn't.

"Maybe he was involved in the celebrations with other team-mates and he did that unwittingly, not trying to offend anyone or disrespect anyone. The problem is that picture has added fuel to the fire.

"You have to bear in mind that for fans it's a bit weird. They are angry because the player has gone around 50 days without playing for Real Madrid, missing six matches, and then suddenly they have seen him playing for Wales - very well by the way.

"That's been really the trouble, not just the banner but a combination of things."

Press has been 'very cruel'

Calderon, who was Real president between 2006 and 2009, says Bale should expect a frosty reception when he returns to club duty.

"I am sure when he appears at the Bernabeu on the pitch, there will be people booing him and not accepting what he did," he said.

"Also the press has been very cruel in some ways, having the front pages on this issue. That is also the problem.

"He has been shy and introverted, not communicating with the press.

"The fans haven't been able to know what he thinks because he doesn't speak a single word of Spanish."