Scottish Women's Cup final: 'Biggest ever' Glasgow City v Hibs game

Jamie-Lee Napier's Hibernian have won the last seven domestic cups

Hibernian's Scottish Women's Cup final clash with Glasgow City will be the biggest ever meeting between the two, believes striker Jamie-Lee Napier.

Organisers expect the Tynecastle match to break the attendance record for a domestic women's game in Scotland.

Hibs are going for their fourth Scottish Cup in a row, against the SWPL winners and Champions League quarter-finalists Glasgow City.

"They want to win it just as much as we want to retain it," said Napier.

Napier, 19, scored a hat-trick 12 months ago as Hibs clinched the cup with an 8-0 thumping of Motherwell.

May's penalty shoot-out win over City in the SWPL Cup final means Hibs have now won the last seven domestic knockout cups.

But City finished 11 points clear of Hibs this season as they won their 13th league title in a row, while Scott Booth's side will face Wolfsburg in the last eight of the Champions League.

"I know there's going to be a lot of pressure on us because we're retained the cup - this would be the fourth year in a row," said Napier, who received her first Scotland call-up in August.

"Winning the cup means so much to the girls.

"I feel Glasgow City have improved this year and it's always a tough game against them."

Hibs head coach Grant Scott disagrees with Napier about his side being under pressure, but he can sense the determination from his squad to lift the trophy at the home of their Edinburgh rivals Hearts.

"It's the desire and the hunger- I feel it off the squad," Scott told BBC Scotland. "There's a gut feeling and desire to do it."

Despite Glasgow City's league dominance, they have lost to Hibs at some stage of the past seven domestic cups.

And Booth says that disappointment has increased the appetite of his team to come out on top on Sunday.

"Its been a few years now since we won it," said Booth. "We have had so much disappointment over the last few years, we don't want to go through that again."