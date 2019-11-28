Europa League - Group K
Sporting Braga17:55Wolves
Venue: Estádio Municipal de Braga

Braga v Wolves: Ryan Bennett remains out for Europa League trip

Nuno Espirito Santo
Nuno Espirito Santo celebrated a third straight win for Wolves at Bournemouth on Saturday

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Defender Ryan Bennett is still sidelined for Wolves as they visit Braga for their penultimate Europa League group game.

The centre-back has a groin problem while midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White (back) and defender Willy Boly (fractured leg) also remain out.

The game sees Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo return to his native Portugal.

Wolves trail Group K leaders Braga by a point and a draw would take both into the round of 32 with a game to spare.

The build-up saw Nuno identified as a potential replacement for Arsenal boss Unai Emery.

"There are no distractions at all," said Nuno. "I don't talk about things which are not real.

"What is real is that we are here, we have to train and prepare ourselves."

Braga are unbeaten in 11 European matches, winning eight, and if they avoid defeat they will set a new unbeaten record for a Portuguese club in Europe.

They have qualified for Europe in 15 of the past 16 seasons and reached the 2011 Europa League final, losing to Portuguese rivals Porto 1-0 in Dublin.

Wolves are fifth in the Premier League after winning their past three games while Braga are ninth in the Portuguese top flight having lost once in their last 12.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 28th November 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla44001221012
2Apoel Nicosia411278-14
3FK Qarabag411278-14
4F91 Dudelange4103715-83

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Copenhagen41304316
2Dynamo Kiev41303216
3Malmö FF41213305
4Lugano402213-22

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Basel4310103710
2Getafe42024406
3FK Krasnodar420268-26
4Trabzonspor401338-51

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting43017439
2LASK42116337
3PSV Eindhoven42118717
4Rosenborg400418-70

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic431073410
2CFR Cluj43014319
3Lazio410357-23
4Rennes401325-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal4310113810
2Standard Liege420257-26
3Frankfurt420246-26
4Vitória Guimarães401337-41

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Young Boys42116427
2Rangers42115327
3Feyenoord411234-14
4FC Porto411236-34

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Espanyol4310101910
2Ludogorets42028806
3Ferencvárosi TC412124-25
4CSKA Moscow401318-71

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KAA Gent42209638
2Wolfsburg41217705
3Saint-Étienne403167-13
4Oleksandria403157-23

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Istanbul Basaksehir42115507
2B Mgladbach412147-35
3Roma41217435
4RZ Pellets WAC41125504

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga431084410
2Wolves43014229
3Slovan Bratislava41127704
4Besiktas4004410-60

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd431050510
2AZ Alkmaar4220132118
3Partizan Belgrade411247-34
4FC Astana4004114-130
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you