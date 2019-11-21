Granit Xhaka: Arsenal midfielder could return against Southampton - Unai Emery

Xhaka has been at Arsenal since 2016

Unai Emery says Granit Xhaka could return to the Arsenal team against Southampton on Saturday, despite recently claiming he was unsure if he would play for the club again.

Xhaka, 27, was stripped of the captaincy following his angry confrontation with Gunners fans in a game against Crystal Palace last month.

The midfielder has not featured in Arsenal's last four games but boss Emery feels he is now ready to return.

"We will decide on Friday," said Emery.

"He is coming back better in his mind, his mindset is better to help us and to be closer to playing when we need him."

Xhaka had been an ever present for Arsenal this season but reacted to being booed as he walked off the pitch in the 2-2 draw with Palace in October by cupping his ears.

The Switzerland international later released a statement saying he had "reached boiling point" following repeated threats to his wife and daughter.

Emery added: "I spoke to him this morning and we had a very good conversation. He trained very well before the international break and he trained very well this morning.

"My objective is going to be his comeback to help us and convince every supporter of his commitment with us and his performances will be better and they will be proud of him in the short or long future with us."