Shakhtar Donetsk's Taison given one-match ban after reacting to alleged racism

Shakhtar said Taison was in tears after the abuse

Brazilian midfielder Taison has been given a one-match ban following the red card he received for reacting to racist abuse during Shakhtar Donetsk's 1-0 home win against Dynamo Kyiv.

Taison, 31, made a gesture towards the Dynamo fans and kicked the ball at them before the referee took the players off the pitch in the 77th minute.

When they returned five minutes later, Taison was shown a red card.

The Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) confirmed the suspension.

The UAF also ordered Dynamo to play one game behind closed doors and pay a fine of £16,000. They will also be on probation for the rest of the season.

Taison and fellow Brazilian Dentinho were targeted by racist abuse during the match on 10 November. Dynamo fans were twice warned about their behaviour.

Video on social media shows both Brazilians in tears.

"It's terrible when such things happen in football," said Shakhtar midfielder Marcos Antonio after the match. "The game needs real fans instead of the people who come to the stadium and behave like that, not respecting the athletes.

"We need to work on this because such episodes upset us all."