Jose Mourinho: Ex-Man Utd boss says he won't repeat past mistakes at Tottenham

New Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho says he will not make the same mistakes at Spurs that he did in previous managerial roles.

The Portuguese replaced Mauricio Pochettino on Wednesday, ending an 11-month spell out of management following his sacking by Manchester United.

"I realised I made mistakes and I'm not going to make the same mistakes," he said.

"I'll make new mistakes - but not the same."

Mourinho, 56, would not be drawn on what mistakes he was referring to.

His time at Manchester United came to an end last December with the club 19 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Mourinho had also reportedly fallen out with £89m signing Paul Pogba and was criticised by fans towards the end of his tenure for playing dull, defensive football.

The former Porto, Chelsea and Real Madrid manager's departure from Old Trafford continued his run of having never completed four consecutive seasons in charge of a club.

"When I don't win I cannot be happy and I cannot change that," Mourinho added. "That is my DNA.

"I hope I can influence my players, because if you are happy losing football matches it is very hard to be a winner.

"Sometimes you have to work with people you don't love and work well. I have principles that I cannot change and one of those is that I don't think I can change."

'I don't need new players'

Mourinho spent nearly £400m on 11 players during his two years at Manchester United, but believes he has already inherited a quality squad at Spurs.

"The best gift for me, I don't need players," he added. "I am happy with the ones I have.

"I just need more time with them. I know them well from playing against them, but you never know them well enough."

The 56-year-old takes charge of a Spurs side that are 14th in the Premier League with just three league wins all season.

However, he is confident the club's fortunes will soon turn around and they will be back challenging at the top of the table in the near future.

He said: "We cannot win the Premier League this season, but we can win it next season. Not will, but can."

More to follow.