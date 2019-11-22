Quiz: Name Jose Mourinho's first Premier League squad

"Please don't call me arrogant because what I am saying is true, I think I am the special one."

It is 2004 and a certain manager is declaring himself as 'The Special One'.

Fifteen years after arriving in the Premier League as Chelsea boss, Jose Mourinho continues to make an impact in the English game, having just taken over at Tottenham.

Way back in August 2004, his first match in charge at Stamford Bridge brought a 1-0 home victory over Manchester United. Can you cast you mind back to that day and name his first squad in the English top flight?

You've got four minutes...