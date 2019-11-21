Scottish Challenge Cup semi-finals live on BBC Alba

Inverness CT and Partick Thistle will be favourites to progress

Both Scottish Challenge Cup semi-finals are to be broadcast live on BBC Alba in February.

Championship side Partick Thistle will host League One's Raith Rovers on Friday 14 February, with a 19:45 kick-off at Firhill.

Rangers Colts, the first under-21 side to reach the last four, visit second tier Inverness Caledonian Thistle two days later, with a 16:10 kick-off.

Rovers beat Rangers' senior side to lift the trophy in 2014.

That was the only time the Kirkcaldy team have reached the final, while Caley Thistle have won the competition twice.

They beat Dumbarton 1-0 in 2018 and Airdrie United 2-0 in 2004 as well as being losing finalists twice.

Thistle have been to the final once, losing on penalties to Queen of the South after a 1-1 draw.