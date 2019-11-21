Copa Libertadores: BBC to air South American club final

Argentinean side River Plate won the 2018 Copa Libertadores final at the Bernabeu

The 60th Copa Libertadores final between Flamengo and River Plate at the Estadio Monumental in Lima, Peru will be aired on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer on Saturday, 23 November from 19:45 GMT.

Defending champions River Plate overcame fellow Argentines and fierce rivals Boca Juniors in the last four.

Brazilian side Flamengo boast two of the tournament's top scorers in Gabriel Barbosa (7) and Bruno Henrique (5).

South America's top club competition began with 47 teams in January.

The winner of the Copa Libertadores final in Lima will qualify for the 2019 Fifa Club World Cup, alongside Champions League winners Liverpool, in Qatar.