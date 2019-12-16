Premier League team of the decade: Who makes yours?

Who will make your Premier League team of the decade?

A lot can happen in a week in football, never mind a decade - but which Premier League players have left a lasting impression during the 2010s?

The final years of Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United. Leicester City's 5000-1 title winners. The recent titanic battle for supremacy between Manchester City and Liverpool.

We want you to reflect on the past 10 years in English football's top flight and decide which players make your team of the decade.

Based on a combination of statistics, longevity and success - as well as the opinions of BBC Sport journalists - we have produced a shortlist of players who have featured in at least two full Premier League seasons.

So, block any memories prior to January 2010, sit back and select your XI below. Be sure to share it on social media using #bbcfootball too.

We will reveal the results on Thursday, 19 December.