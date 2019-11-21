Billy McKinlay: Michael O'Neill appoints Stoke City assistant

Billy McKinlay (right) was part of David Moyes' coaching teams at Real Sociedad, Sunderland and West Ham and also managed Norwegian side Stabaek

Billy McKinlay has been appointed as Stoke City's new assistant manager.

The former Watford boss, who has also had coaching spells with Fulham, West Ham and in Norway and Spain, links up again with new manager Michael O'Neill.

The 50-year-old was O'Neill's number two with Northern Ireland from 2012 to 2014 before leaving take charge of Watford for just eight days.

O'Neill and McKinlay's relationship stretches back to their time as players with Dundee United in the 1990s.

"I've seen Billy work at both club and international level and I know that he's an excellent coach who I believe is a great fit for us," said O'Neill, who will stand down as Northern Ireland manager following the conclusion of their Euro 2020 play-offs in March.